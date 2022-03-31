Left Menu

Ukraine has stocks of 13 mln T соrn, 3.8 mln T wheat -deputy minister

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has stocks of 13 million tonnes of соrn and 3.8 million of wheat, but cannot export the grain as seaports are blocked due to the Russian invasion, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday.

More than 90% of Ukraine's grain exports leave the country through its Black Sea ports.

