Russia says it will boost export quotas for nitrogen, complex fertilisers
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 11:30 IST
Russia plans to increase its export quotas for nitrogen and complex fertilisers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The quotas will be raised by 231,000 tonnes for nitrogen fertilisers and by 466,000 tonnes for complex fertilisers, the ministry said in a statement.
The measure will help to increase exports of these products and at the same time secure sufficient amount of the crop nutrients for domestic farmers, it added.
