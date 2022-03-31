Left Menu

TRS MP gives adjournment notice in LS for categorisation of scheduled castes

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:05 IST
TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Thursday gave a notice for adjournment in Lok Sabha to discuss the "categorisation of scheduled castes", saying that the issue is hanging fire for the last many years. Rao, in his notice, said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the House to discuss the categorization of scheduled castes."

"The categorisation of scheduled castes needs to be discussed to ensure equitable distribution of statutory benefits as per their population and their relative backwardness and resolves to request the Centre to bring in a necessary amendment to the Indian Constitution to give effect to the same," Rao added. Earlier on Tuesday, Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao also inaugurated the process of reserving 16 per cent of contract agencies in government hospitals for scheduled castes (SCs) at the office of the Commissioner of Family Welfare in Koti.

"Giving financial assistance to Dalits is not the only solution, the aim of CM K Chandrashekar Rao is to eliminate social untouchability," he said. The minister said that the state government is also thinking of implementing reservations in medical shops as well.

The Parliament had previously passed a bill for the categorization of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

