PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:10 IST
Opp protest in Lok Sabha over fuel price hike
Opposition members, including those from the Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Thursday walked out from the Lok Sabha to protest against the continuous hike in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

As soon as the House assembled, opposition members started the protest against the hike in fuel prices and demanded that it should be withdrawn.

Raising slogans and carrying placards, the members shouted slogans against the Modi government for its alleged “anti-people” policies.

However, Speaker Om Birla said he had given them opportunities on four occasions in the past in this session to raise the issue and hence they should go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings.

The opposition members ignored the Speaker's plea and continued their protest.

Apart from Congress and Trinamool Congress, those who took part in the protests include DMK, CPI, CPI-M and TRS members.

TRS members were raising some placards seeking justice for Scheduled Castes communities.

After nearly 30 minutes, some members, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, staged a walk out in protest.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

