Sketches of two suspects in IEDs recovered from Delhi's Ghazipur, Seemapuri prepared, search on

Police have prepared sketches of two suspects in the case of recoveries of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Delhi's Ghazipur and Seemapuri earlier this year, Delhi Police sources informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Police have prepared sketches of two suspects in the case of recoveries of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Delhi's Ghazipur and Seemapuri earlier this year, Delhi Police sources informed on Thursday. With the help of these sketches, the police has been conducting searches throughout the country. Over 70 people have been questioned in the case so far.

"Police have prepared sketches of two suspects in the case of recoveries of IEDs in Ghazipur and Seemapuri. With the help of these sketches, searches are being conducted throughout the country. Till now, more than 70 people are been questioned in this case," Delhi Police sources informed ANI. Following the recoveries, investigators in the Old Seemapuri Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovery incident probed any support extended to the suspects by local residents.

A pattern and similarities between Ghazipur IED recovery and Old Seemapuri were also being drawn to zero in on other suspects. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had told the media that there are similarities in the IED that was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17 and the one recovered and neutralized in Old Seemapuri on February 17.

"As per probe, these IEDs were prepared to cause blast in public places...such activities are not possible without local support," Asthana said. "Special cell and investigative teams are on it; we're probing forward and backward linkages. We're trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local/foreign network. I cannot reveal any further details which may hamper the probe," he added.

Notably, terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an Al-Qaeda affiliated Islamist militant group, had claimed responsibility for the Ghazipur Mandi bomb scare, which was found to be bogus later. A bag full of explosives was recovered from Ghazipur flower market around 10.30 am on January 17, after which the entire market was vacated and the IED defused by the National Security Guard (NSG). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

