Zelenskyy recalls envoys to Georgia, Morocco

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they haven't done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the invasion.

"With all due respect, if there won't be weapons, won't be sanctioned, won't be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work," Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation Wednesday.

"I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa." Zelenskyy also said he was expecting results from Ukraine's military attaches in embassies abroad.

He said "the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts" in Ukraine's battle to win the war against Russia.

___ Kyiv: The talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia.

The delegations met in-person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under with the country would declare itself neutral - dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded - in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations.

Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

__ Dublin: An aircraft-leasing company has filed $3.5 billion in insurance claims for planes and aircraft engines that are stranded in Russia because of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AerCap said it had leased 135 planes to Russian airlines and has repossessed 22 of them outside of Russia.

The Dublin-based company said AerCap says it's unclear whether it will recover more, and Russian airlines continue to use its planes even though it terminated the leases and demanded that the planes be returned.

After sanctions prohibited US and European companies from leasing, selling or servicing planes and aircraft parts to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting his country's airlines re-register foreign planes and use them for domestic flights.

__ Kyiv: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency visited a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian officials and provide technical assistance.

Rafael Mariano Grossi said the IAEA is not involved in political talks with the Russians.

"We are trying to be very active in order to ensure that as soon as possible, the situation is regressed, and the facilities are back in the hands of the Ukrainians," Grossi said.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four plants, one of which (Zaporizhzia) is under the Russian military's control.

Ukraine also is home to the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, the site of the 1986 nuclear accident, with the Russian military seized early in the war. As of Tuesday, eight reactors were operating and the rest were shut down for regular maintenance.

