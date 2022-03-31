Left Menu

Europe must stop buying Russian oil and gas, Lithuania's president says

"Europe must stop buying Russian gas and oil, because the Kremlin regime uses this money to finance destruction of Ukrainian cities and attacks on peaceful civilians," Nauseda told a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister. "The fifth sanction package must deliver a maximum blow to the Kremlin regime," he said.

Europe must stop buying oil and gas from Russia and should apply new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday. "Europe must stop buying Russian gas and oil, because the Kremlin regime uses this money to finance destruction of Ukrainian cities and attacks on peaceful civilians," Nauseda told a joint news conference with the Danish prime minister.

"The fifth sanction package must deliver a maximum blow to the Kremlin regime," he said. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

