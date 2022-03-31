Left Menu

Russia to increase export quotas for nitrogen, complex fertilisers

Russia plans to increase its export quotas for nitrogen and complex fertilisers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Russia is a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen containing fertilisers - key crop and soil nutrients.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:53 IST
Russia to increase export quotas for nitrogen, complex fertilisers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia plans to increase its export quotas for nitrogen and complex fertilisers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia is a major producer of potash, phosphate and nitrogen containing fertilisers - key crop and soil nutrients. It produces more than 50 million tonnes a year of them, 13% of the global total, and exports to Asia and Latin America. In November, Moscow decided to limit exports of nitrogen fertilisers and complex nitrogen-containing fertilisers for Dec 1-May 31 to help curb any further increase in food prices amid higher gas prices.

The quotas will be raised by 231,000 tonnes for nitrogen fertilisers and by 466,000 tonnes for complex fertilisers, the ministry said in a statement. The measure will help to increase exports of these products and at the same time secure sufficient amount of the crop nutrients for domestic farmers, it added.

Russia is one of the world's largest wheat exporters, it competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine in this market. Its farmers are now sowing spring grains for the 2022 total crop amid favourable weather. The previous export quota for nitrogen fertilisers was 5.9 million tonnes and the one for complex nitrogen-containing fertilisers was 5.35 million tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022