EU will do 'whatever it takes' to bring solar energy manufacturing back to Europe

The European Commission will do "whatever it takes" to rebuild Europe's industry for manufacturing solar energy equipment, the EU's energy commissioner said on Thursday, as part of the bloc's plans to quickly cut reliance on Russian gas.

"We need to bring manufacturing back to Europe, and the Commission is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen, and part of this is looking at possible financing options," Kadri Simson told the Solar Power Summit conference in Brussels.

