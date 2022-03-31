Left Menu

NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions: SC cancels All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling over anomalies in 146 fresh seats

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions in order to resolve the anomalies over 146 seats.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 14:21 IST
NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions: SC cancels All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling over anomalies in 146 fresh seats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2021-22 admissions in order to resolve the anomalies over 146 seats. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud directed to conduct a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round.

The top court also directed the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours of issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut off time for the options. The Court was hearing various petitions filed by doctors seeking to participate in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling.

One of the petitions has challenged Medical Counselling Committee's March 16 advisory which bars participation in the mop-up round counselling for NEET PG Admissions if the candidate has already picked up seats in the State quota. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022