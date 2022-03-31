Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking 'Bharat Ratna' award to business tycoon Ratan Tata

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to Indian business tycoon Ratan Tata for his service to the nation. The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Nahin Chawla on Thursday questioned "what kind of petition is this, is it court to direct to grant Bharat Ratna, where is the question of the court to step in?"

After court observation, the petitioner's counsel withdrew the petition and which was also allowed by the court. The plea stated that "Ratan Tata has dedicated his whole life for the welfare of nation without any interest and he has promoted the industry to a high level and his contribution to the Nation is unforgettable."

The plea stated that Ratan Tata deserves the pride of India and he should be awarded the Bharat Ratan as he is still serving the Nation and he has unblemished life. Petitioner Rakesh, a social worker through Lawyers AK Dubey and Pawan Kumar states that till now 48 people have been awarded with this award for their service for the Nation by the Government of India. And there is a long time demand to grant the Bharat Ratan award to Ratan Tata, who is the Indian business magnate and Tata Group chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata, who is known for his generosity.

It was also stated that Ratan Tata has led an exemplary life inspiring millions of career aspirants around the globe and he was born with a golden spoon, Ratan Tata proved himself to be an excellent leader and a business owner. The plea further stated that, in March 2020, Ratan Tata had pledged Rs.500 crore from Tata Trusts, the parent company of Tata Motors, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. M/s Tata Sons also announced an additional support of Rs.1,000 crore, taking the total commitment to Rs.1,500 crore and the funds will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for patients, among others.

Ratan Tata is a great Businessman and under his leadership, the business focused on global expansion. Tata Group acquired UK's Tetley Tea for $431.2 million back in 2000 and acquired the truck-manufacturing operations of South Korea's Daewoo Motors for $102 million in 2004. In 2008, Tata Motors acquired British car brands Jaguar and Land Rover from the Ford Motor Company in the $2.3billion deal that marked the biggest-ever buyout by an Indian automaker, stated the plea. Ratan Tata had already received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2000 and 2008 respectively. Among other notable recognitions conferred on Ratan Tata included the UK's Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2009 and similar awards by the Governments of Italy, Japan, and France, plea read. (ANI)

