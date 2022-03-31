Left Menu

IAEA to monitor occupied Ukrainian nuclear plants - Ukrainian official

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will establish online monitoring missions to the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:16 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog will establish online monitoring missions to the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants in Ukraine, the head of Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday. Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should use its influence to ensure Russian nuclear officials do not interfere in the operation of nuclear plants occupied by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last month.

"(The IAEA) can influence this and they must influence this, and this question will be discussed," Kotin said. He said he could not disclose all the results of a meeting he had on Wednesday with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

