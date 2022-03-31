Left Menu

UK customers struggle to submit energy readings before price spike

Consumer advice groups have advised people to submit readings for their electric and gas usage before the rise comes into effect on Friday to avoid being charged a higher rate for energy they used before then. But many customers on social reported problems accessing the websites of some major providers such as Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica, Shell Energy, and E.ON, or being able to log into their accounts.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:22 IST
British energy customers reported problems attempting to submit gas and electricity meter readings on Thursday, a day before prices are set to soar, with many providers' websites appearing to be unreachable or offline.

From April, the cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator is due to rise by 54%, meaning energy bills for some 22 million customers will go up by hundreds of pounds. Consumer advice groups have advised people to submit readings for their electric and gas usage before the rise comes into effect on Friday to avoid being charged a higher rate for energy they used before then.

But many customers on social reported problems accessing the websites of some major providers such as Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica, Shell Energy, and E.ON, or being able to log into their accounts. Scottish Power, owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola , said it was working to resolve an issue with its website and told customers they could submit meter reading via an automated telephone line instead.

British Gas had no immediate comment while the other companies were not immediately reachable for comment.

