Ruckus in Bihar Assembly, marshals evict 8 MLAs

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes, forcing the Speaker to call in marshals to remove some of the MLAs from the House.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 15:29 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar Assembly on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes, forcing the Speaker to call in marshals to remove some of the MLAs from the House. After the proceedings began on Thursday, the CPI(ML) MLAs created a ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, raising the issue of the alleged deterioration in law and order situation in the state. Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, the members did not let the House run smoothly.

A total of eight such MLAs were carried out of the House by marshals of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Following the action of the Speaker, the CPI(M-L) MLA Birendra Prasad Gupta cited examples of worrisome law and order situations in Bihar, saying that a series of murders and atrocities against women have been reported from different parts of the state.

"A number of incidents involving murders and atrocities against women have been reported, and attempts are being made to fuel tensions by creating a Hindu-Muslim divide in the state," Gupta told ANI here. Reacting to the action taken by Bihar Assembly Speaker, Gupta said that the party wanted a discussion on the subject, however, the ruling government didn't allow it.

"We wanted a discussion on it. But this government wasn't ready for a discussion. They threw us out with the help of marshals," he added. Earlier on Sunday, a 'mentally-challenged' youth tried to attack Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district.

However, the Chief Minister directed the officials not to take any punitive action against the youth after getting information about his mental health. He further offered the boy medical treatment. Police also informed that the youth who made an attempt to attack Nitish Kumar has no history of criminal records or any other connection as such. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

