UK customers struggle to submit energy readings before price spike

Websites for British energy providers crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to submit gas and electricity meter readings a day before prices are set to soar.

From April, the cap on the most widely used tariffs imposed by Britain's energy regulator is due to rise by 54%, meaning energy bills for some 22 million customers will go up by hundreds of pounds. Suppliers and consumer advice groups have advised people to submit readings for their electric and gas usage before the rise comes into effect on Friday to avoid being charged a higher rate for energy they used before then.

But many angry customers on social reported problems accessing their accounts with some major providers such as Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, owned by Centrica , Shell Energy, E.ON, EDF, and Scottish Power, owned by Spanish energy giant Iberdrola . "Our website is experiencing disruption as we deal with a surge in the number of customers trying to access their account," a Shell Energy spokesperson said. "Our teams are working hard to keep it online and we thank customers for their patience."

There were similar messages on Twitter from the other energy firms. Tom Tugendhat, a senior lawmaker in the ruling Conservative Party, was one of those affected.

"Today's the day to update your meter reading but @edfenergy and @BritishGas seem to both have their websites down for maintenance," he said on Twitter. "I'll take a photo of the reading and enter it later."

