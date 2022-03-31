EU regulators close antitrust investigation into Qatar Energy
The EU investigation opened in 2018 focused on Qatar Energy's supply agreements with European gas importers and their ability to sell liquefied natural gas in alternative destinations within Europe.
EU antitrust regulators on Friday scrapped their investigation into Qatar Energy after the evidence they collected did not confirm their initial concerns. "Today's closure decision is based on a thorough analysis of all relevant evidence, including information received from Qatar Energy and the European gas importers," the European Commission said in a statement.
Reuters exclusively reported last month that the state-owned company was no longer in the EU crosshairs. The EU investigation opened in 2018 focused on Qatar Energy's supply agreements with European gas importers and their ability to sell liquefied natural gas in alternative destinations within Europe.
