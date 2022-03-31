Kremlin says foreign gas customers to buy roubles for currency set in contracts
Customers from "unfriendly" countries will have to buy roubles for the currency stipulated in their contracts for subsequent Russian gas purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Peskov said Gazprombank could be involved in the gas-for-roubles buying scheme, adding that the details of the scheme could be disclosed later on Thursday.
