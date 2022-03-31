NTPC Group's power output up 14.6 pc to 360 billion units in 2021-22

Government-owned power giant NTPC along with its joint ventures and subsidiaries clocked highest ever annual electricity generation of 360 billion units in 2021-22, registering a growth of 14.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

The country's largest power producer also recorded the maximum single-day generation of 1,215.68 MU (Group) and 1,013.45 MU (NTPC) during 2021-22.

''NTPC, India's largest integrated power generating company, delivered a phenomenal performance with highest ever annual group generation of 360 BU, a growth of 14.6 per cent compared to previous year,'' a company statement said.

The coal-based plants recorded a PLF (Plant Load Factor), or capacity utilisation, of 70.7 per cent with an availability factor of 88.8 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the NTPC generated 299 BU in 2021-22, an increase of 10.4 per cent over the previous year.

BU refers to Billion Units and MU stands for Million Units.

The total installed capacity of NTPC Group increased by 4.7 per cent to 68,940 MW with 3,130 MW of capacity addition in the fiscal year under review.

On a standalone basis, the NTPC's capacity increased by 4.1 per cent to 54,575 MW.

NTPC Korba in Chhattisgarh and NTPC Singrauli in Uttar Pradesh recorded remarkable achievements in the current year.

Korba Unit-3 and Singrauli Unit-4, commissioned 38 years ago, have achieved more than 101 per cent and 99 per cent annual PLF, respectively.

The stellar performance is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices and technical systems, it said.

The company is also increasing its renewable portfolio, and has received approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for setting up of one of the largest 4,750 MW renewable energy parks in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. NTPC also expects to set up 10,000 MW capacity in Rajasthan for which a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued.

The NTPC has set a new target of installing 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

The year also witnessed NTPC expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to energy and e-mobility.

NTPC said it is aiming at 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032.

It has become the country's first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE), it said.

