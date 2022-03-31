Left Menu

OPEC+ says prolonged Ukraine conflict would be major blow to global economy

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 17:04 IST
OPEC+ says prolonged Ukraine conflict would be major blow to global economy
Representative image
OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

"Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused," it said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

