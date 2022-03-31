OPEC+ says prolonged Ukraine conflict would be major blow to global economy

OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

"Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)