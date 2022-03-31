Left Menu

Infra sector output rises by 5.8 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:11 IST
Infra sector output rises by 5.8 pc in Feb
  • Country:
  • India

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 5.8 per cent in February against a contraction of 3.3 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement industries, according to official data released on Thursday.

Production of crude oil and fertiliser declined in February this year.

The core sector industries had grown by 4 per cent in January.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 11 per cent during April-February this fiscal, as against a negative growth rate of 8.1 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

According to the data, production of coal rose by 6.6 per cent, natural gas by 12.5 per cent, refinery products by 8.8 per cent, and cement by 5 per cent in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022