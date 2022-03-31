Left Menu

NTPC project in Bihar affected due to sanctions on Russia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:20 IST
NTPC project in Bihar affected due to sanctions on Russia
  • Country:
  • India

Construction of state-run NTPC's Barh thermal power project in Bihar that has involvement of Russian entities has been affected due to various sanctions against Russia, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

''In so far as Ministry of Power is concerned, NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3X660 MW), which is presently under construction, has involvement of Russian entities,'' Power Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

About the impact in terms of various sanctions on this project along with project cost, expenditure incurred and anticipated date of commissioning, the minister told the House that there is difficulty in payments and renewal of bank guarantees due to exclusion of Russian Banks from SWIFT international payments system.

The minister stated that supplies of balance equipment/material from Russian entities may get affected. The visit of engineers/technical advisors from Russia for project commissioning activities may get affected, he added.

The approved cost of the project is Rs 21,312 crore and total expenditure incurred till February 2022 is Rs 19,738 crore.

The minister told the House that the anticipated commissioning date of the project is in the second quarter of 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022