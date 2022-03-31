Bihar: BSEB declares Class 10 results, 79.88 per cent pass

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 board results on Thursday. Out of a total of 16,11,099 students who appeared in the examination this year, 12,86,971 students have passed, recording a passing percentage of 79.88 per cent, said the officials.

"Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Dawoodnagar in Aurangabad stood first with 487/500 marks, 97.40 per cent. Saniya Kumari and Vivek Kumar Thakur stood second with 486/500 marks 97.20 per cent and Pragya Kumar stood third with 485/500 marks, 97 per cent," said Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishor As many as 4,24,587 students passed with the first division in the state while 5,10,411 students passed with the second division. 3,47,637, students passed with the third division informed the officials in a press conference.

Bihar School Examination Board conducted the class 10 annual board examination in the state between February 17 and February 24. (ANI)

