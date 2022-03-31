Pb govt to issue digital sale receipts to farmers for their crops sold in Mandi from Apr 1

A day before the start of wheat procurement in Punjab, the state government on Thursday said it would issue digital sale receipts, also known as J Forms, to farmers for their crops sold in the mandi from April 1.

Besides ensuring transparency in the agricultural produce procurement process, this move would also empower farmers, an official statement quoted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as saying.

Appreciating the Punjab Mandi Board’s initiative, Mann said it would benefit over nine lakh registered farmers of the state.

''It will benefit over nine lakh registered farmers, allowing them to access their J-Forms digitally on their WhatsApp account in real-time for their products sold in mandis,” the Punjab chief minister said.

They would be able to access the sale receipts soon after the confirmation of the sale of their produce on the system by arhtiyas (commission agents) and buyers, the chief minister added.

The J-Form or the sale receipts of farmer's agriculture produce sold in mandis were earlier issued manually by commission agents. Terming this farmer-friendly move as a landmark decision, Mann said this would allow farmers to access the system-generated authentic digital J-Forms in real-time and it could also be downloaded from PMB website.

''Punjab Mandi Board is a pioneer in the country to issue e-J-Forms for the paddy and wheat only procured under MSP during the Rabi and Kharif marketing season 2021-22 respectively,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said these digital J-Forms for paddy and wheat procured on MSP would be made available round-the-clock.

To ensure authenticity, these digital J-forms would come with a QR code, watermark and a unique number. ''The digital J-Form in DigiLocker can be used for raising loans from financial institutions, besides IT waivers, subsidy claims and farmer’s insurance and can be remotely verified online,'' the spokesperson said.

The wheat procurement in Punjab and Haryana begins on April 1.

Punjab Chief Minister Mann had recently asked the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement of crops from the farmers and make payments to them beginning April 1, the very first day of the procurement.

The Punjab government will procure every single grain produced by farmers, Mann had said.

Adequate preparations have been made for a comprehensive arrangement in mandis for procurement of crops, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala too had earlier said.

