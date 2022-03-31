Left Menu

Three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered in J-K

An old three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from the river Jhelum on Wednesday has been handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:08 IST
Old three-headed idol of Lord Vishnu recovered from river in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Pulwama police in a statement said, "We received information from the residents of Lelhar village of Kakapora that some labourers have found an idol during extraction of sand from river Jhelum. A team from Kakapora Police Station headed by the Station house officer (SHO) rushed at the spot and took possession of the old three-headed Lord Vishnu idol."

Police informed the archaeological team about the same and after completing all legal formalities, the idol was handed over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

