Left Menu

Solar cells import jumps to USD 3,447 mn in April-Jan; maximum shipment from China

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:14 IST
Solar cells import jumps to USD 3,447 mn in April-Jan; maximum shipment from China
  • Country:
  • India

Solar cells import rose to USD 3,447 million (around Rs 26,000 crore) during April-January 2021-22 as compared to USD 572 million in the previous financial year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The imports were worth USD 1,684 million in 2019-20 and USD 2,160 million in 2018-19, New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

During April-January 2021-22, the maximum import was from China at USD 3,117.78 million.

In another reply, the minister stated that the government has set a target of installing 100 GW solar power capacity by December 2022 in the country.

Against this, projects of 108.91 GW have either been commissioned or are in the pipeline.

Total 50.78 GW of solar power capacity has been installed as on February 28, 2022. About 44 GW capacity is at various stages of implementation and 13.86 GW capacity is under bidding stage, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022