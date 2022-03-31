Left Menu

Fine on not wearing masks likely to be scrapped in Delhi

In a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a consensus was made to scrap the imposing of fines for not wearing masks and the penalisation is likely to be done away with, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a consensus was made to scrap the imposing of fines for not wearing masks and the penalisation is likely to be done away with, said sources. In the last DDMA meeting, the fine for not wearing masks was reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000.

The Delhi government in its earlier order issued in February withdrew the compulsion of wearing a mask in a private car. In early February, the COVID-19 restriction was relaxed when solo drivers were given exemption from wearing the mask inside the car. Notably, the daily COVID-19 infection in Delhi has witnessed a declining trend. Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has exempted people from wearing masks in all public places. Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday tweeted that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will be compulsory, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

