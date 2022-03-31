Tomar pitches for enhancing cashew crop production

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday virtually inaugurated the 'Silver Jubilee Building' of ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur city of the Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.

In his inaugural address, Tomar stressed on the need to enhance the production and productivity of cashew crop by increasing the area under cashew cultivation, an official statement said.

Tomar also said there is a need to set a goal to bridge the gap between production and consumption of cashew nut in the country along with working on ways to enhance the exports. Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje emphasised on providing prompt solutions to the particular problems faced by cashew farmers. ''More productive cashew crops should be developed by carrying out extensive research...,'' she said.

