FM holds bilateral meeting with UK Foreign Secretary; discusses global issues
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held bilateral meeting here with UK foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and discussed global issues.
''FM Smt @nsitharaman elaborated on the economic reforms underway such as #AtmanirbharBharat package, production linked incentive scheme #PLI, transition to renewable energy to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. Both ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in expediting India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians fight in court for right to be forgotten online
U.S., EU, India, S.Africa reach compromise on COVID vaccine IP waiver text
Inconsistent India bowled out for 134 against England in ICC Women's WC
India to host 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai
Alniche Lifesciences Bullish on Health Awareness Marketing Campaigns in India