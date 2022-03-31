Left Menu

SJVN incorporates new arm for clean energy biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 19:41 IST
SJVN incorporates new arm for clean energy biz
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has incorporated a new subsidiary for executing renewable projects.

The new subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) shall work in the verticals of power generation from renewable sources such as solar parks, wind & hybrid projects, battery energy storage system, assets creation in wave, biomass, small hydro and green hydrogen-based business ventures.

''Incorporated with an authorized and paid up capital of Rs 50 crore, SGEL shall work as a special purpose vehicle of SJVN for the implementation of renewable projects countrywide. The incorporation of SGEL accentuates our commitment to contribute in actualizing Government of India's target of 500 GW capacity additions from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030,'' SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

The subsidiary shall have its registered office at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and will commence business operations shortly.

At present, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16,900 MW with presence in 9 states of India besides two neighbouring countries namely Nepal and Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022