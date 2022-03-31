Left Menu

Russia will struggle to offset lost revenue from European energy sales- Western official

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made. "It is also incredibly difficult for Russia to stop selling oil and gas to western Europe and even if over a period they might be able to increase some sales to the east, to China, to India, it is not going to replace sales that they are currently making to western Europe," the official said on condition of anonymity.

A Western official said on Thursday they did not think Russia would be able to offset the lost revenue from oil and gas sales to Western Europe by increasing them to other parts of the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if these payments were not made.

"It is also incredibly difficult for Russia to stop selling oil and gas to western Europe and even if over a period they might be able to increase some sales to the east, to China, to India, it is not going to replace sales that they are currently making to western Europe," the official said on condition of anonymity. "I am very skeptical these sorts of threats will be seen through, I think it would just be too damaging to the Russian state," the official added, in comments given while Putin made his announcement.

