Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast, where Moscow's guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said it was prepared to observe a ceasefire in Mariupol on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured him Moscow would contribute to securing humanitarian access to civilians there. * Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, the mayor's office estimates, and about 170,000 people remain trapped amid ruins without food, heat, power or running water. Many more have fled. Reuters has been unable to verify the figures.

ECONOMY * Putin said he had signed a decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1, and contracts would be halted if payments were not made. Germany and France rejected the demands. * Russian business newspaper Kommersant said Gazprom was looking into shutting off supplies to "unfriendly countries". * The United States is considering a massive release of oil reserves. The International Energy Agency (IAE) will hold an emergency meeting on Friday. * Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, targeting operators in the technology sector. DIPLOMACY * Russia and Ukraine are to resume peace talks online on April 1, said a senior Ukrainian official. * Putin was misled by advisers who were too scared to tell him how poorly the war in Ukraine is going and how damaging Western sanctions have been, a U.S. official said, citing declassified intelligence.

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS * A convoy of Ukrainian buses set out for Mariupol to try to deliver humanitarian supplies and bring out trapped civilians, the deputy prime minister said. * Russia may have committed war crimes by killing civilians and destroying hospitals in its pounding of Ukrainian cities, the top United Nations human rights official said. QUOTES * "We spent 30 days in the basement, with small children. The children are shaking, even still. They ask: 'When will we go to kindergarten? When will we go to school?' They don't understand what has happened," said a woman named Larisa in Trostyanets, a town in the country's east recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

