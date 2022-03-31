Left Menu

Algeria's energy minister says current oil supply in the market 'suitable' - state news agency

Algeria's energy minister says current oil supply in the market 'suitable' - state news agency
The current supply of oil in international markets is 'suitable' for demand, Algeria's state news agency cited the country's energy minister as saying on Thursday.

The minister made his remarks following a decision by OPEC+, which consists of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, to raise output by about 432,000 barrels per day in May.

Algeria's output for May will reach 1.013 million barrels of oil per day, the agency said.

