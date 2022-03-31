Germany to continue paying for Russian energy imports in euros, finance minister says

Germany will continue paying for energy imports from Russia in euros, the country's finance minister, Christian Lindner, said on Thursday, adding that Berlin would now look into the technical details linked to Moscow's latest decree requiring to pay for gas in roubles.

Speaking at a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Lindner said that the two countries agreed that there could be "no political blackmail" linked to the question of gas imports.

