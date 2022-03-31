Germany to continue paying for Russian energy imports in euros, finance minister says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- France
Germany will continue paying for energy imports from Russia in euros, the country's finance minister, Christian Lindner, said on Thursday, adding that Berlin would now look into the technical details linked to Moscow's latest decree requiring to pay for gas in roubles.
Speaking at a joint news conference with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Lindner said that the two countries agreed that there could be "no political blackmail" linked to the question of gas imports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rosa Bonheur: Google doodle marks 200th Birthday of French painter
Moscow to retaliate against Montenegro over the expulsion of Russian diplomat -RIA
French govt prepared to discuss 'autonomy' for Corsica, minister tells paper
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not violate US sanctions on Moscow: White House
Tennis-Djokovic expected to defend French Open title as Roland Garros anticipates return to normality