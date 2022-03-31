National Conclave on 'Production of Bees Wax' organized by NDDB and NBB

A National Conclave on "Production of Bees Wax" was organized by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat in collaboration with the National Bee Board (NBB), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on 30th March, 2022. The conclave was supported by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) & Tribal Co-Operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED). The objective of this National Conclave is to create awareness about the production of other high-value beekeeping products viz. Bees Wax, Bee pollen, Royal Jelly, Propolis, bee venom, etc.

Addressing the National conclave on "Production of Bees Wax", Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, said that beekeeping, besides pollination support, also provides extra income and creates employment opportunities for rural/ landless farmers and beekeepers. Through the implementation of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), Government of India has taken so many initiatives to strengthen the beekeeping industry in the country. He highlighted that under NBHM, thrust is being given to setting up infrastructural facilities for collection, processing, trading, testing and branding of honey and other beehive products. He also informed NDDB, NAFED & TRIFED have been identified as implementing agencies under NBHM for implementing beekeeping activities through a cluster-based approach by making Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) on beekeeping.

Shri Abhijit Bhattacharjee, General Manager, NDDB informed that NDDB is always committed to bringing policies/ schemes beneficial to farmer/ milk producers with the aim to uplift the economy of rural farmer/ milk producers. NDDB has a wide approach that the economy of Indian farmers/ milk producers will only increase if farmers/ milk producers will utilize the resources present in their local area and do not import resources from outside. NDDB is actively involved in the promotion of beekeeping through their network of cooperative institutions. Today's' conclave regarding an important by-product of beekeeping i.e bees wax is the step in this direction, he added.

Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, Anand suggested that engaging beekeepers in multiple streams of income through diversified activities is important for building economic resilience. Scientific beekeeping is one such activity that can provide additional income not only from honey production but through the production of other beehive products. He informed that NDDB is promoting beekeeping by using dairy cooperative channels present in the country and creating FPOs by organizing beekeepers with the support of NBB. To create awareness about beekeeping, with the support of NBB, NDDB has organized 40 trainings on beekeeping across the country by involving local Krishi Vigyan Kendra and State Agriculture Universities, Progressive beekeepers & Member societies of NBB which benefitted about 1100 beekeepers.

Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, DA&FW informed that honey is an integral part of our Integrated Medicinal System (IMS). Through NBHM, NBB is intended to create awareness through seminars/training and providing financial support for all available aspects of beekeeping including infrastructural facilities and R&D. He advised beekeepers to work in the field of value-added products in beekeeping to get more financial benefits and uplift their economy.

Dr. N. K. Patle, Executive Director, National Bee Board (NBB) has briefed about the central sector scheme entitled National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and practices aspects relating to beekeeping. He invited beekeepers to avail the facilities available under NBHM and adopt beekeeping in a scientific manner to get additional income through honey & other beehive products. He assured full support to beekeepers across the country under the NBHM scheme.

Speaking on the production of bees wax and its current status in the country, Dr. Balraj Singh, Project Coordinator, Honeybee and Pollinators (HB&P), IACR said that in India, beekeeping is mainly practised for the production of honey only and therefore there is need to create awareness about diversification of beekeeping for production of various other beehive products. He also informed that deserted combs of Apisdorsata are the major source of bees wax production in the country.

Shri Dipenkumar C Patel, Progressive Beekeeper & Director, One Bee Organic LLP, Gujarat introduces the participants to different types of honey, various bee products, its collection methods and types of equipment/machinery used.

Shri Jaswant Singh, Tiwana Bee Farm, Ludhiana, Punjab inform that their firm is involved in the production of all kinds of bee products and equipment/machinery. His firm is involved in the production of Comb Foundation Sheets (CHS) from bees wax. The use of CFS is highly recommended in beekeeping as it reduces the time and effort of honeybees in the construction of their comb thus ultimately beekeepers will get more honey per hive.

Shri Jai Prakash, Senior Manager, Indian Bank has informed that to address the issue of adulteration in honey & other beehive products, National Bee Board has launched online registration and developing a Blockchain /traceability system of the source of honey and other bee products. He showcased the procedure of online registration on Madhukranti Portal and requested all beekeepers/ other stakeholders to come forward and register themselves on this portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)