Cong workers in J’khand stage protest against fuel price hike

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:08 IST
As part of the nation-wide protest of the Congress against fuel price hike, the Jharkhand unit of the party on Thursday staged demonstrations in different parts of the state.

In Ranchi, the protesters marched from Congress Bhavan to Albert Ekka Chowk, some of them ringing bells and beating drums on their way.

Speaking on the occasion, state Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said that petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 5.60 per litre in the last nine days. Oil prices have been on the rise since March 22 after remaining stable for 137 days owing to assembly elections in five states.

Prices of all basic commodities -- such as pulses, cooking gas and household items -- have increased manifold due to rise in fuel prices, he said.

''We have registered our protest by ringing bells and banging utensils in all blocks and districts of the state. We hope the protest will awaken the deaf government at the Centre,” Sinha said.

