Pemex refining targets to be cut while refineries modernized, president says

Mexico is temporarily reducing the refining targets of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) while it modernizes its oil refineries, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador's comments come after sources told Reuters earlier this month that Mexico's oil exports would remain high for the rest of the year, despite plans announced by Pemex to slash them to refine more crude domestically.

