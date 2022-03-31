Left Menu

Pemex refining targets to be cut while refineries modernized, president says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:14 IST
Pemex refining targets to be cut while refineries modernized, president says
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico is temporarily reducing the refining targets of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) while it modernizes its oil refineries, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador's comments come after sources told Reuters earlier this month that Mexico's oil exports would remain high for the rest of the year, despite plans announced by Pemex to slash them to refine more crude domestically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022