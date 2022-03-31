Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in slums of migrant labourers in Una

A fire broke out in the slums of migrant labourers in Bathu of Una district on Thursday and various shanties have been feared burned.

ANI | Una (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:50 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in slums of migrant labourers in Una
Fire broke out in the slums of migrant labourers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the slums of migrant labourers in Bathu of Una district on Thursday and various shanties have been feared burned.

Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una, said, "Various shanties are feared to have been burnt due to the fire in the slum of the migrant labourers in Bathu. The fire tenders have arrived, and we are trying to control the fire."

He added, "We are also making arrangements for accommodation and food for the labourers who have been affected due to the fire." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022