Rajasthan BJP leader arrested for organising protest against woman doctor who committed suicide

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitender Gothwal, who organised a protest against deceased doctor Archana Sharma, has been arrested on Thursday. The BJP leader said, "Police has fabricated the case against me at the behest of Ashok Gehlot government just because I sent a rail ticket to Priyanka Gandhi, to visit the state to see the crime situation."

He added, "Case was already filed under murder charges against the doctor and the police do not have any video evidence against me." Lal Chandra Kayal, Additional Superintendent of Police said, "Police has identified two people from the protest video including Jitendra Gothwal. So far a total of 32 people have been detained."

A pregnant woman died at a private hospital due to a postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) during childbirth. After that relatives of the deceased woman filed an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalsot Police station against Dr Archana Sharma. Following this Dr Sharma was found hanging on March 29 in a hospital room. Police found a suicide note next to her. (ANI)

