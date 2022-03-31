Haryana Agriculture Minister launches 'Mukhya Mantri Bagwani Bima Yojana' portal

Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Thursday launched the portal of 'Mukhya Mantri Bagwani Bima Yojana.' Under this scheme, farmers will be compensated for the damage caused to their crops due to adverse weather and natural calamities, he said.

He said that adverse weather and natural calamities like hailstorm, adverse temperature, frost, flood, cloudburst, breakage of canal/drain, water logging, high wind velocity and fire which cause crop loss, were included in this scheme.

Dalal said that 21 crops are covered under this scheme-- 14 vegetables (tomato, onion, potato, cauliflower, peas, carrot, okra, bottle gourd, bitter gourd, brinjal, green chilli, capsicum, cabbage, radish), 2 spices (turmeric, garlic) and five fruits (mango, kinnow, berry, guava, lychee).

The minister said the Haryana Government will promote organic farming in a big way to enhance the income of farmers.

For promoting this, it has been decided to create a separate wing in the Agriculture Department. This wing will pay special attention to the quality and increase the productivity of food grains in the state.

Besides this, for farmers a training programme would be chalked out and separate clusters will also be formed, he said after launching the portal of 'Mukhya Mantri Bagwani Bima Yojana.' The minister also said that farmers of the state would also be encouraged for diversification of crops.

According to an official statement, Dalal said that the Yojana will be optional for all those farmers who will get registered under 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora'.

Under the scheme, the sum assured will be Rs 30,000 per acre for vegetables and spices and Rs 40,000 per acre for fruits. The farmer's contribution/share will be only 2.5 per cent of the assured amount, which is Rs 750 per acre in vegetables and Rs 1,000 per acre in fruits, he said.

The Agriculture Minister said that the compensation has been divided into four categories 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent.

Dalal informed that Rs 10 crore will be kept by the government as initial capital for the scheme. Compensation amount will be based on survey. Monitoring of the scheme, review and resolution of disputes will be done through the state-level and district-level committees constituted under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he said.

He said that the State Government is committed to implement farmer friendly schemes and policies.

