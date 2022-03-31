Left Menu

Infra sector growth rises to 4-month high of 5.8 pc in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:10 IST
Infra sector growth rises to 4-month high of 5.8 pc in Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 5.8 per cent in February, the sharpest growth in the last four months on better output of coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement industries, according to official data released on Thursday.

The production of the core sectors had declined by 3.3 per cent in February last year while it had grown by 4 per cent in January 2022.

In February, the production of coal rose by 6.6 per cent, natural gas by 12.5 per cent, refinery products by 8.8 per cent, and cement by 5 per cent.

On the other hand, production of crude oil and fertiliser declined.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 11 per cent during the April-February period of the current fiscal as against a negative growth rate of 8.1 per cent during the same period last financial year.

Core sectors hold a 40.27 per cent weightage in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Rating agency ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said the IIP growth is expected to print at sub-2.5 per cent in February, lagging the core sector rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022