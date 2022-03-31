Electricity gets dearer in Uttarakhand

Electricity became dearer in Uttarakhand with the state electricity regulatory commission revising the tariff rates for 2022-23 on Thursday.

The revised rates come into effect from April 1, the Commission said.

The Commission has restricted the tariff hike to around 2.68 per cent as against the proposal of Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited of about 6.02 per cent and overall tariff hike proposed by all the utilities of about 10.18 per cent, it said in a press release.

While revising the tariffs for different category of consumers, the Commission has attempted to reduce the cross-subsidies for all the categories.

There has been a marginal increase of 4 paise/kWh in tariff for around 4 lakh BPL consumers . The commission has raised tariff by 10 paise/unit for domestic consumers consuming up to 100 units per month which would impact around 11.43 lakh consumers or 45 per cent of domestic consumers, the commission said. No increase in fixed charges has been effected for domestic users The Commission has reduced the Peak Hour surcharge from 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

The Commission has reduced the Continuous Supply Surcharge to 2.5 per cent from 5 per cent.

The Commission has increased the voltage rebate from 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for consumers availing supply at 33 kV voltage level.

Considering the requests made by the stakeholders and load pattern, the Time of Day Slots during winter months have been modified by 1 hour and normal hour will begin from 0800 Hrs instead of 0900 hrs, the commission said.

