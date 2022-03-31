Left Menu

IAEA chief lands in Kaliningrad for talks with Russia

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:32 IST
IAEA chief lands in Kaliningrad for talks with Russia
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rafaelmgrossi)
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kaliningrad for talks with senior Russian officials after a visit to Ukraine where he is seeking to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, his agency said on Thursday.

"IAEA Director General (Grossi) just arrived in Kaliningrad, #Russia, for talks with senior Russian officials tomorrow morning," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter https://twitter.com/iaeaorg/status/1509568061979996170?s=20&t=_8mvEHx0be1sXLpEeVaSQA, with a picture showing him disembarking from a plane.

