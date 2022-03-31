IAEA chief lands in Kaliningrad for talks with Russia
- Country:
- Austria
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has arrived in Kaliningrad for talks with senior Russian officials after a visit to Ukraine where he is seeking to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, his agency said on Thursday.
"IAEA Director General (Grossi) just arrived in Kaliningrad, #Russia, for talks with senior Russian officials tomorrow morning," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter https://twitter.com/iaeaorg/status/1509568061979996170?s=20&t=_8mvEHx0be1sXLpEeVaSQA, with a picture showing him disembarking from a plane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
China in a fix over sanctions vs cheap Russian imports
May not violating sanctions, but Russian oil deal could place New Delhi on 'wrong side of history': US
UK PM Boris Johnson calls on world to wean off Russian oil, gas
UK PM Boris Johnson calls on world to wean off Russian oil, gas