Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai, two injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two employees sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at the state-run oil and gas giant ONGC's plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

The fire started around 5.35 pm in a sump where raw oil was stored but it was brought under control within an hour, said an official, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

At least seven fire brigade vehicles were pressed into action to douse the flames, he said.

Contractual employees Banarasi Bhoiya (28) and Babuni Bhaiya (40) were injured in the fire. One of them was rushed to the National Burns Center at Airoli for further treatment, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

