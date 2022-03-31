Ukraine diversifying fuel supply after Russian missile strikes on depots - energy minister
Ukraine is diversifying its fuel supplies and is confident of maintaining enough resources after several Russian missile strikes on oil depots, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said on Thursday.
Haluschenko said in a televised interview that Ukraine suffered "intense" attacks on its oil infrastructure over the last several days.
