Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that in a big relief for the state, NTPC has agreed to allocate 70 per cent of its share of power to Tamil Nadu.The Congress government had in 2007 signed an agreement with NTPC, entailing a fixed annual payment of around Rs 130 crore to the central PSU.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:44 IST
In big relief for Meghalaya, NTPC allocates 70pc of state's share of power to Tamil Nadu: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that in a big relief for the state, NTPC has agreed to allocate 70 per cent of its share of power to Tamil Nadu.

The Congress government had in 2007 signed an agreement with NTPC, entailing a fixed annual payment of around Rs 130 crore to the central PSU. The pact was for 25 years and the state would have to pay a total of Rs 3,300 crore approximately.

The current National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has been trying to get out of that agreement.

"We are very fortunate that after a lot of hard work and even some court cases, now NTPC has agreed (to a proposal) and it is working towards reallocating the power to different states,'' Sangma told reporters. Of the state's share of 86 MW, NTPC has allotted 56 MW to Tamil Nadu, which means that Meghalaya does not have to pay for almost 70 per cent of unused power, he said.

The chief minister said the state government is hopeful that the rest of the 25-30 MW will also be given to other states very soon.

"With that, we will be completely free from this agreement,'' he said.

On April 16 last year, the MDA government had decided to terminate the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed by the then Congress-led state government with NTPC in 2007.

It was of the opinion that the continuation of the PPA has become a burden on the state exchequer as the state was not drawing on its allocation of power from the company as the cost was higher than the prevailing market price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

