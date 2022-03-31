Russia's Gazprombank to set up convenient payments for gas in roubles -Tass

Russia's Gazprombank on Thursday said it would provide conditions to allow convenient payments for Russian gas in roubles, Tass news agency said.

Gazprombank told Tass it has the right technology and experience to quickly and expertly fulfill a state order to switch to roubles for gas payments which President Vladimir Putin signed earlier in the day.

