No change in power tariffs for consumers in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There will be no change in power tariffs for consumers of all categories in Punjab, as per tariff orders issued by the state's electricity regulatory commission on Thursday for the 2022-23 financial year.

The new tariff will be applicable from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) said in a statement.

''The consumers of the state have not been burdened with any increase. No change in tariff for any category has been made in the tariff for FY 2022-23,'' the statement said.

The commission has decided to continue with its policy of encouraging the industry in promoting the productive use of surplus power by offering lower energy rate of Rs 4.86/kVAh for consumption of power exceeding the threshold limit, it said.

Special night tariff with 50 per cent fixed charges and energy charge of Rs 4.86/kVAh for all industrial consumers using electricity exclusively during the hours of 10 pm to 6 am next day have also been continued.

Based on the demand of the industry, the facility for use of electricity by night category consumers during the extended four hours of 6 am to 10 am at normal tariff has been continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

