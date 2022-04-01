Left Menu

India signs pact with UNWFP for distribution of aid in Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 00:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: wfp.medium.com
India has signed a pact with the UN World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the distribution of the next batch of 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

India has already sent 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani land routes. The aid was distributed by the UNWFP under the provision of an agreement that India had signed with the world body.

The government of India and the UNWFP signed the second agreement for the donation of the next batch of 10,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan, the MEA said.

The first agreement was signed in Rome in February.

''In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and in response to the appeals made by the United Nations for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the government of India decided to gift 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan,'' the MEA said in a statement.

''As of now, the first tranche of 10,000 MTs of wheat has been successfully delivered to Afghanistan and delivery of the next batch of 10,000 MTs of wheat is in the process,'' it added.

