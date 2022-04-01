IEA to meet Friday to discuss stabilizing markets -Birol

International Energy Agency member countries will convene for an extraordinary meeting on Friday to discuss stabilizing oil markets, executive director Fatih Birol told the New York Times on Thursday.

"We are going to discuss what kind of steps we can take in order to provide stability to the oil markets," Birol told the newspaper in an interview on Twitter Spaces. (Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)