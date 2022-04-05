BRIEF-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal On Musk's Twitter Poll On Edit Button Says "The Consequences Of This Poll Will Be Important. Please Vote Carefully"
Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:56 IST
April 4 (Reuters) -
* TWITTER CEO PARAG AGRAWAL ON MUSK'S TWITTER POLL ON EDIT BUTTON SAYS "THE CONSEQUENCES OF THIS POLL WILL BE IMPORTANT. PLEASE VOTE CAREFULLY" - TWEET
